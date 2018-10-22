ULM rose to first place in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference at 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference with their 20-14 win against Texas State. It was an ugly game to say the least as both teams were inconsistent on offense. The defense showed up for ULM, as they held Texas State to 242 yards of total offense. This game was a case of good defense and poor offense.

On their second possession of the game, ULM coughed up a fumble. Texas State took advantage of their great field position and scored to take the lead 7-0. ULM quickly answered after a Marcus Green 60 yard run to setup Austin Vaughn for the 2 yard touchdown. After tying the game, ULM added a field goal to take the lead 10-7. Before the halftime break ULM added another touchdown to pad the lead.

The defense continued their stellar play as they shutout the Bobcats in the 3rd quarter. In the 4th quarter, things got interesting as Texas State scored a late touchdown off of a ULM turnover to only be down by six.

With about 2 minutes left in the game ULM, forced a mental error by Texas State. The offense forced the Bobcats to jump offsides on a 4th and 1 call to officially end the game. It wasn't a high scoring finish, but the ULM defense stood their ground and made the necessary plays to win.

ULM players of the game

LB David Griffith - He led the defense with 9 total tackles and played well in coverage.

WR Brandius Batiste- He caught the lone touchdown pass from Caleb Evans to break the game open in the 2nd quarter.

Head coach Matt Viator

“We played extremely hard defensively and offensively we were off all game...The defense hung in there and played a lot of saps, we turned the ball over a few times, but we will get those things fixed.”

OL T.J. Fiaola

“We just have to focus on doing our job and moving the chains on offense. Our defense carried us tonight.”

The Warhawks are off this week as they prepare to take on Georgia Southern on Saturday, November 3. Kickoff is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Malone Stadium.