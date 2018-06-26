



MONROE, La. – Monroe native Bakari Guice, a graduate of Wossman High School and former assistant football coach at West Monroe High School, has been named safeties coach at ULM, according to an announcement made by head coach Matt Viator on Tuesday, June 26. Guice, who spent the last three-plus years in various roles at the University of Georgia, officially joins the Warhawk coaching staff on July 1.

Guice originally joined the Georgia staff in February 2015, as a strength and conditioning intern. Six months later, he became a quality control assistant for the defense, and in 2015, the Bulldogs finished seventh in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision in total defense, allowing 305.9 yards per game. In January 2016, Guice was named assistant director of player development under head coach Kirby Smart. In 2017, Georgia (13-2) won the Southeastern Conference title and finished runner-up to National Champion Alabama.

Prior to his arrival in Athens, Guice spent five years as an assistant coach at West Monroe High School where he worked primarily with the cornerbacks and safeties. During his tenure, the Rebels won the 2011 Class 5A state championship, finished runner-up in 2010 and advanced to the state semifinals in 2012 and 2014.

A two-year starter (2004 and 2006) at cornerback for Grambling State, Guice recorded two interceptions as a senior, returning one 54 yards for a touchdown against Jackson State. Early in his career, he saw action on both sides of the football for the Tigers, playing both wide receiver and cornerback. Guice earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Grambling State in 2014.

“We’re excited to add Bakari Guice to our coaching staff,” Viator said. “Bakari comes here from one of the nation’s top college football programs. He grew up in Monroe, played at Wossman High School and coached at West Monroe. He’s a good football coach with strong ties to the area, so that’s a plus.

“Bakari is a good fit to come in and work alongside (cornerbacks coach) Perry Carter in the secondary.”

“It’s exciting to return to my hometown and get my first on-the-field coaching opportunity in college right here in my backyard,” Guice said. “From the outside, I’ve been admiring the job Coach Viator has done in putting all the right pieces in place to build a championship contender in the Sun Belt. Hopefully, I can jump in and fill a role that can help ULM take this program to the next level in the conference.

“As a young coach, I’m looking forward to working with Perry Carter in the secondary. I’ll take the same approach I took with Kirby Smart and (defensive coordinator) Mel Tucker at Georgia, I’ll be just like a sponge and try to soak up as much knowledge as I can every day. I’m always excited to learn new techniques and methods because the goal is to find ways to coach your players to consistently compete at a high level.”

His wife Kandice is a Monroe native, who attended Neville High School, graduated from ULM and Southern University Law Center. He also has a 10-year-old son, Dillon Nash.