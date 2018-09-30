Things went from bad to worse for the Warhawks in Saturdays loss to conference foe Georgia State. Home field advantage was a factor as the Panthers cruised to a 46-14 blowout win. Sitting at 2-3 on the season, 0-2 in conference ULM has a tough road test ahead against Ole Miss. In the first quarter it looked like ULM could hang with GSU throughout the game. In the first half GSU outscored the Warhawks 30-14. There was constant pressure of sophomore quarterback Caleb Evans as GSU forced two interceptions. The offense wasn't clicking and GSU just kept scoring. The running game was the story of the day, ULM gave up 308 rushing yards. In the second half ULM came out and turned the ball over to put themselves in a tough position. For the rest of the game the Warhawks were shut out.

Head coach reaction

Matt Viator (quotes courtesy of ULM athletics)

"We've got to get back to Monroe and look at the tape and try to get better," Viator said. "I just didn't see this coming for sure. I don't know, we just didn't play and didn't play from the start. We got outplayed."

On Saturday the Warhawks will head to Oxford to face Ole Miss. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be televised on SECN.