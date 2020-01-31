In the wake of losing second-leading scorer JD Williams for the season due to injury, the ULM men’s basketball continued its spiral down the standings with a 71-51 loss at Texas State on Thursday night.

Alonzo Sule scored 15 points off the bench to lead Texas State. The Bobcats also got 12 points from Shelby Adams and Isiah Small added 10 points,

ULM got off to fast start and led 30-24 at halftime. The Bobcats dominated the boards and controlled the tempo after the break.

Texas State won the rebound battle 39-33 and on the offensive glass it was even more impressive at a 15-6 advantage.

Michael Ertel continued to pace the ULM offense with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting yet was 0-for-4 from 3-point range.

Tyree White had a breakout performance with 15 points and 7 rebounds in defeat. While shooting a solid 13-of-16 at the free throw line, ULM was an abysmal 2-of-13 from beyond the arc.

ULM stays on the road to take on UT-Arlington on Saturday at College Park Center beginning at 2 p.m.