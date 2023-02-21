MONROE, La. – ULM junior outfielder Lourdes Bacon, who hit .500 (11-of-22), scored seven runs, drove in two runs and went 8-for-8 in base stealing while helping the Warhawks to a 4-3 record, has been named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, as selected by the league’s head coaches and communications directors.

The 5-foot-5 Bacon recorded three-straight multi-hit games to open last week, going 3-for-3 against Alcorn (4-for-4 stolen bases) in Game 1 of a midweek doubleheader, 3-for-4 against Alcorn (3 runs scored, 2-for-2 SB) in Game 2 and 3-for-4 in ULM’s 5-4 win over Cal in the opening game of the Wilson Invitational in Long Beach, California. She reached base safely in six of the seven games.

“Lou is definitely a spark plug for our offense,” ULM head coach Molly Fichtner said. “She has the tools to put extreme pressure on the defense.”

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Bacon leads the Warhawks in batting average (.385), hits (15), runs scored (9; tied with Kennedy Johnson), total bases (15) and stolen bases (10-for-10). She leads the Sun Belt in hits and stolen while ranking among the NCAA Division I leaders in both statistical categories (fourth in steals and 21st in hits). In addition, Bacon ranks as the NCAA’s toughest hitter to strike out (once in 39 at-bats).

ULM (7-5) will face No. 18 LSU (10-0) before a sellout crowd in Monroe, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. This weekend, the Warhawks will play five games over three days (Friday, Feb. 24-Sunday, Feb. 26) at the Green & Gold Classic, hosted by UAB.