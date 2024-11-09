Bobcats offense rains on the Warhawks

After back-to-back road losses, the ULM Warhawks looked to break back into the win column, hosting Sun Belt Conference pre-season favorite Texas State inside Malone Stadium. The Bobcats though have seen their fair share of struggles in 2024, falling in their last two outings and having just road win on the year.

None of those struggles were seen though on Saturday’s ESPNU televised game, as Texas State Head Coach GJ Kinne improved to 2-0 over ULM with a 38 - 17 victory.

Texas State (5-4, 3-2) took no time to break onto the scoreboard with a nine-play opening drive capped off by a Deion Hankins three-yard dive, setup by his 47-yard rush.

The Bobcat offense continued to shine in a cloudy and rainy first half, amassing 262 yards, building a 28-0 lead at the half.

Reigning SBC player of the year Jordan McCloud accounted for a pair of first half scores, connecting with Kole Wilson for a 41 yard passing score, before he scampered in from six yards out for a rushing score.

Freshman QB Brad Jackson made the most of his collegiate debut, finding the endzone from two yards out just before the half.

ULM Head Coach Bryant Vincent called the first-half “disappointing.”

ULM (5-4, 3-3) looked to have taken their coach’s words to heart and made a comeback effort in the second half with freshman running back Ahmad Hardy scoring on the first two possessions in the third quarter. Hardy was held to just 14 yards at the intermission before finishing the game with 105, his sixth game in his ULM career to cross the 100-yard mark.