QFinals win for softball

A scoreless first inning set up a fight, as seen three times before this season between the Warhawks and the Eagles. After Georgia Southern went 1-2-3 in the top of the second, ULM's bats got hot, as two singles from Hollie Thomas and Elle Carter put two on base. A weather delay halted the action for 45 minutes, but with the return brought momentum for the Warhawks.

The ULM softball team (35-21, 14-10 Sun Belt) claimed the win over fifth-seeded Georgia Southern (29-25, 13-11 Sun Belt) on Thursday evening (May 8) to advance to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Softball Championships.

A fielder's choice and two errors scored two for the early lead. A walk and a Brooklin Lippert single scored the third run of the inning, with a wild pitch tacking on the fourth. To close the inning, Morgan Brown reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Lippert to cross home for the 5-0 score after two innings.

Georgia Southern would not be denied in the third, however, a two-RBI double closing the gap to three runs. With two outs in the third, senior Layla Thompson added to the Warhawk score with a two-run homer, making it a 7-2 score after three innings.

After holding the Eagles scoreless in the fourth, Meagan Brown doubled up the middle, with Morgan Brown following things up with an RBI triple, plating the eighth run for ULM. While Georgia Southern continued to fight, the Warhawk defense held steady, maintaining the lead. Maryssa Zenzen went on to lead off with a single in the fifth, Thompson walking and allowing for Jacelyn Buck to hit an RBI double for the ninth run of the contest.

A scoreless sixth and seventh innings for both teams secured the 9-2 win for the Warhawks, sending ULM ahead to the semifinals for the third time since joining the Sun Belt in 2007.

Meagan Brown led the team with three hits on the day, also scoring a run and stealing a base. Both Morgan Brown and Layla Thompson had two RBIs in the game to lead the squad. Victoria Abrams was credited with the win, pitching four innings and allowing two runs and a walk, striking out three batters. Dakota Lake pitched three innings of relief, allowing two hits, no runs and no walks, striking out two to close things out with her fifth save of the season.

ULM will face ninth-seeded James Madison for the first time in program history on Friday (May 9) for the Sun Belt Softball Championship semifinals. The Warhawks will face the Dukes at 12:30 p.m. in Troy.