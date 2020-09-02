WarhawkReport - Stoker takes over defense

Scott Stoker, who spent the last four seasons as linebackers coach at ULM, has been promoted to the position of defensive coordinator, according to an announcement made Wednesday by head coach Matt Viator. Stoker, who has 30 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level under his belt, replaces Mike Collins, who announced his resignation earlier today.



Three linebackers ranked among ULM’s top four tacklers in 2019, including Cortez Sisco Jr. who was named All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team after recording a career-best 114 stops. Sisco became the first Warhawk to top 100 tackles in a single season since 2015. He posted double-figure tackles in five games last season, including a career-high 19 stops to go along with an interception in the home finale against Coastal Carolina.

Chase Day finished third on the team with 61 tackles, followed by Rashaad Harding, who set career highs for tackles (60) and tackles for loss (8 for 20 yards).

Both Sisco (272) and Day (226) closed out their respective careers with more than 200 tackles.

In 2018, David Griffith earned All-Sun Belt Second-Team honors after setting career highs in tackles (92), tackles for loss (15.5 for 44 yards) and sacks (5.0 for 25 yards). He anchored a Warhawk unit that ranked fourth in total defense in league games, allowing 366.0 yards per game.

In 2016, Griffith and Day ranked 1-2 on the team in tackles, combining for 148 stops, with 21.5 for losses (92 yards) including six sacks (46 yards).

Stoker came to ULM following three seasons as the defensive coordinator at UTEP (2013-15).

In 2015, the Miners recorded 65 tackles for loss, including 22 sacks, and 12 takeaways.

From year one (2013) to year two (2014) under Stoker’s leadership, the Miners improved dramatically on the defensive side of the football. UTEP lowered its points allowed per game from 39.3 in 2013 to 28.1. The Miners also improved in total defense by more than 100 yards per game, surrendering 368.1 yards per game in 2014 compared to 468.3 the previous season. UTEP also increased its defensive production in several major categories, including tackles for loss (from 45 to 76), sacks (from 13 to 26), interceptions (from 3 to 11), pass break-ups (from 30 to 40), quarterback hurries (from 12 to 40) and forced fumbles (from 9 to 14).

In addition to serving as defensive coordinator, Stoker also coached UTEP’s linebacker crops.

Prior to his move to UTEP, Stoker spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Sam Houston State (2009-12) where the Bearkats captured back-to-back Southland Conference Championships and made consecutive appearances in the NCAA FCS Championship Game in 2011 and 2012.

In 2012, SHSU led the Southland in rushing defense (98.5 yards per game), total defense (333.5 ypg.) and pass efficiency defense (151.6 rating). The Bearkats ranked sixth nationally in rushing defense.

In 2011, the Bearkats fashioned a 14-1 record, thanks to a stingy defense that ranked among the NCAA FCS top five in rushing defense (first at 72.9 ypg.), scoring defense (second at 14.9 points per game), turnover margin (second at +1.87 pg.), total defense (third at 279.9 ypg.) and pass efficiency defense (fourth with a 99.20 rating). SHSU led the Southland in all five of those defensive stat categories.

For his efforts in 2011, Stoker was selected NCAA FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year by FootballScoop.com.

His 2010 unit ranked among the national leaders in rushing defense (eighth at 100.1 ypg.) and sacks (17th at 2.7 pg.).

During his tenure at Sam Houston State, Stoker coached 14 defensive players who combined to earn all-conference honors 22 times. Safety Darnell Taylor won consecutive Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2011 and 2012. Taylor, safety Dax Swanson and defensive lineman J.T. Cleveland were named All-Americans.



Stoker compiled a 43-38 record (.531) in seven seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Northwestern State, from 2002-08. He led the Demons to the 2004 Southland Conference Co-Championship and two NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearances (2002 and 2004).

His Northwestern State teams broke 46 school records (23 offensive, 10 defensive and 13 special teams) while setting five NCAA I-AA and 10 Southland Conference marks. Three of his teams ranked in the top 15 nationally in total defense and rushing defense, finishing second in both categories in 2004. Stoker also was identified as one of the nation’s Top 10 recruiters by American Football Coaches Monthly.

A native of Alexandria, Louisiana, he worked for eight years as an assistant coach at McNeese State from 1994-2001. Six of those McNeese teams earned trips to the NCAA I-AA playoffs, including the 1995 squad that advanced to the national semifinals and the 1997 team that played in the National Championship Game. Stoker spent the 1999 season as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator before serving as defensive coordinator from 2000-01.

His father Butch Stoker was a highly successfully coach at Alexandria (La.) High School for four decades. Scott became an all-state quarterback at Alexandria before continuing his playing career at Northwestern State where he led the Demons to the 1988 Southland Conference Championship and a berth in the NCAA I-AA playoffs. A three-year letterman from 1987-89, Stoker closed out his collegiate career as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (4,801) and total offense (5,059 yards).



Stoker and his wife Kim have three daughters: Jennifer, Carlie and Zoe.







