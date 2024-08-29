Mum was the word from first year Head Coach Bryant Vincent and players Elijah Fisher and Carl Glass, Jr.
The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2024 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams, individual awards and Preseason Poll.
Former ULM basketball standout Majok Deng will represent South Sudan at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Alabama’s top 4A player of the year is headed to the Louisiana Bayou to join the ULM Warhawks.
Five ULM football players earned spots on Athlon Sports' Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team.
Mum was the word from first year Head Coach Bryant Vincent and players Elijah Fisher and Carl Glass, Jr.
The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2024 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams, individual awards and Preseason Poll.
Former ULM basketball standout Majok Deng will represent South Sudan at the Olympic Games in Paris.